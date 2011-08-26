SINGAPORE Aug 26 * Moody's revises sector outlook to negative from stable

* Central bank, industry defend health of banking system (Adds quote, details, reaction)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 25 Moody's ratings agency lowered its outlook for Argentina's banking sector to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, drawing criticism from the industry and central bank.

Moody's said banks in Latin America's No. 3 economy were increasingly reliant on "unsustainable" government policies, citing high inflation and negative interest rates.

It warned of a "growing vulnerability to political and event risks that could affect banks' asset allocation, profitability and capitalization."

Private economists estimate inflation is running at more than 20 percent, about twice the official rate. They say that is fueling consumer spending as Argentines opt to spend rather than save.

Central Bank President Mercedes Marco del Pont defended the health of the country's banks, telling the state news agency the banking system was operating "at historic levels in terms of liquidity, solvency and default rates."

"The irresponsibility and lack of professionalism of these ratings agencies continues to surprise me," the Telam news agency quoted her as saying.

The private ADEBA banking association also criticized the rating's agency outlook revision, saying the assessment had a "subjective and political basis, instead of objective and technical arguments."

Leading Argentine banks include Banco Galicia and Banco Macro . (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Kim Coghill) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4510 2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))