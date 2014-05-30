By Maximiliano Rizzi
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 30 Argentine biodiesel exports
are set to rise 30 percent this year thanks to recent tax cuts
that should help Latin America's No.3 economy regain its
position as the world's top supplier of the fuel, local
producers said on Friday.
Claudio Molina, head of the Argentine Biofuels Association,
which represents companies that make soybean biodiesel, said
shipments were expected to rise to 1.5 million tonnes this year,
close to the country's record of 1.7 million.
Earlier this week, the government slashed export taxes on
the alternative fuel to 11 percent from 21 percent.
"Without the cut in export taxes, exports would have been
half of what we now expect them to be," said Molina, executive
director of the biofuels chamber.
"All this year's measures combined have to have a big impact
in terms of increased production," he said, adding that output
should be at least 2.4 million tonnes this year.
On Wednesday, Argentina's Congress suspended taxes on local
biodiesel use, providing another boost to the industry.
Among Argentina's top biodiesel producers and exporters are
international grains giants Cargill, Bunge and Louis
Dreyfus.
Indonesia overtook Argentina last year as the world's No. 1
biodiesel supplier. Argentine shipments dropped off after the
European Union raised tariffs, accusing the South American
grains powerhouse of unfair trade practices.
The EU measures hurt Argentina's alternative fuels industry.
Biodiesel producers had been working at 40 percent capacity
earlier this year, despite a record soybean crop this season
expected by Argentina.
Argentina is the world top exporter of soybean oil, used to
make biofuels, and its No. 3 supplier of raw soybeans.
The government reported on Friday that 78 percent of the
2013/14 harvest had been collected so far.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Diane Craft)