* Carbio group sees blend target being met in three months
* Spain curtails imports in retaliation for YPF takeover
* President said local market could absorb excess supplies
(Adds quotes, details)
By Maximilian Heath
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina should be able
to meet a higher biodiesel mix requirement of 10 percent within
three months, absorbing additional supplies of the soy-based
fuel after Spain moved to cut imports, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
Madrid took steps to restrict biodiesel imports last week in
retaliation for the South American country's decision to seize
control of energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol
.
Spain is the biggest market for Argentine biodiesel exports,
but President Cristina Fernandez played down the impact of the
Spanish reprisal, saying her country could use more of the fuel
itself.
Fernando Pelaez, head of the private Argentine Biofuels
Chamber (Carbio), said increasing the blend requirement to 10
percent from 7 percent currently would require about 400,000
tonnes per year - roughly what Spain is expected to stop buying.
"In the next three months, it's going to be more or less at
10 percent. That's something that all of us are estimating,"
Pelaez told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Local demand should be enough (to cover the lower sales to
Spain) and an increase in the mix requirement to up to 20
percent is also being considered for power plants, public
transport and farm machinery."
Such a step could increase domestic demand by about 600,000
tonnes, Pelaez added.
The world's biggest exporter of biodiesel, Argentina has
long planned to raise the requirement for how much of the
"green" fuel is mixed with regular diesel - partly to reduce the
surging energy imports that were pointed to as a justification
for the YPF takeover.
The objective of having a 10 percent blend was enshrined in
a law passed by Congress, but the mechanism for achieving this
was not detailed. Pelaez said he now expected the Energy
Secretariat to issue a resolution.
CHEAPER IMPORTS
Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's biodiesel exports
between January and March of this year, according to Carbio
data, and the Spanish biodiesel industry had long lobbied for
measures to protect them from cheaper Argentine imports.
"More than affecting the (Argentine) biodiesel industry,
this is going to affect Spanish consumers, because they're going
to end up paying a higher price," Pelaez said. "They're
protecting an industry that is clearly inefficient."
Argentina's biodiesel industry has grown swiftly in recent
years due to a plentiful supply of soybean oil and increased
demand as countries seek to reduce their use of fossil fuels.
More than 12 million tonnes of Argentine soybeans were used
last year to make biodiesel. Total soy production was some 49
million tonnes in the 2010/11 season.
According to Carbio data, biodiesel production should reach
between 2.8 million and 3.0 million tonnes this year, up from
2.4 million in 2011.
Pelaez said steadily rising production coupled with weaker
Spanish purchases meant exports would account for a smaller
share of total production.
Exports are expected to hold steady at about 1.6 million
despite the Spanish reprisal.
"Unless we see a decline in global demand for biofuels,
there aren't many countries that can meet their needs like
Argentina can," Pelaez said.
(Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)