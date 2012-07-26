* Germany seen replacing Spain as Argentina's No. 1 buyer
* Madrid barred non-EU biodiesel imports in April
* Analysts say German producers will supply Spain
By Nicolás Misculin and Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, July 26 Germany has replaced Spain
as the biggest buyer of biodiesel from top global exporter
Argentina after Madrid curbed purchases from the South American
country, industry sources say.
Spain barred imports of biodiesel produced outside the
European Union in April in retaliation for Argentina's decision
to seize control of energy company YPF from Spain's
Repsol. [ID:ID:nL2E8FG98O]
Spain is still receiving shipments of the soy-based fuel
from Argentina but, once the delivery of previously contracted
shipments is completed, it will depend on fellow European
countries and on reviving local plants to meet its needs.
Additional shipments bound for Germany will allow the
country and other members of the European Union to supply the
Spanish market without running down their stocks, analysts say.
"Today, Germany is the biggest market for Argentine
biodiesel," said Gustavo Idigoras, an Argentine biofuels analyst
and former government agricultural attache in Brussels.
"It's reasonable to think that Germany will channel some of
its output to Spain. The other European countries can cover
their blend needs with imported biodiesel," Idigoras added.
Last year, Italy was the second-biggest buyer of Argentine
biodiesel followed by Peru and the Netherlands -- where the port
of Rotterdam is the entry point to Germany, government data
shows.
In the first six months of the year, Argentina's biodiesel
exports to the 27-country EU rose 32 percent from the same
period a year earlier to 840,000 tonnes, according to
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World.
The European Union remains by far the biggest market for
Argentina, which shipped a total of almost 900,000 tonnes of
biodiesel in the first half of 2012 for some $1.03 billion,
according to industry data.
About 20 percent of Argentine shipments were bound for
Rotterdam.
In the same period in 2011, 12 percent of Argentine exports
passed through the port, official data shows. Industry analysts
say data in the second half of this year will likely show a
deepening of that trend.
Spain remained the biggest buyer for Argentine biodiesel
between January and June, accounting for 58 percent of
shipments, according to private-sector data, but its share of
imports is set to plunge as orders made before Spain's rule
change are delivered.
"Shipments to Spain are expected to decline in the coming
months to the point of becoming almost insignificant," the
Carbio industry group said in a statement on Wednesday.
SEARCH FOR NEW MARKETS
Last year, Argentina's exports of the plant-based fuel
reached 1.7 million tonnes or $2.09 billion, Carbio said.
Just over half of that went to Spain, and the Spanish
biodiesel industry had long lobbied for measures to protect it
from cheaper Argentine imports. YPF's nationalization proved the
trigger for the move, which Buenos Aires has raised at the World
Trade Organization.
Argentine producers hope President Cristina Fernandez will
soon raise the compulsory blend requirement for diesel sold
domestically to 10 percent from the current 7 percent as a way
to boost local demand.
But they are also eager to find alternative markets abroad.
"There is always a search for new markets although it's not
easy ... Prices aren't as firm as they were due to the economic
situation in Europe," said Alfredo Langesfeld, head of the Cader
industry group that represents smaller producers.
Spain needs about 1.8 million tonnes of biodiesel to comply
with its fuel blend requirement in 2012, according to the
nation's APPA producers' association.
According to Idigoras, Spain has received more supply bids
than it needs, "most of them from European countries such as
Germany, Italy and France".
Export prices for Argentine biodiesel have fallen 5 percent
between May and mid-July to just over $1,100 per tonne,
according to official data, but industry sources said Spain
would end up paying more to meet its needs.
"The Spanish will get their biodiesel at a higher price,
from Germany for sure, and we're going to sell our product to
Germany for less," an official from Argentina's biodiesel export
industry said on condition of anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Writing by
Helen Popper; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)