BUENOS AIRES Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to
$4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance
Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury
letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
The sovereign will accept offers between Feb. 15 and Feb.
16.
Argentina will sell two dollar-denominated treasury letters,
one maturing on May 26, 2017 and the other maturing on Aug. 25,
2017. The country will sell up to $750 million of each bond.
The three fixed-rate, peso-denominated treasury bonds, each
initially issued in October 2016, include a five-year bond
yielding 18.2 percent, a seven-year bond yielding 16 percent,
and a 10-year bond yielding 15.5 percent. The country will sell
up to 12.5 billion pesos ($804.89 million) in each bond.
Last month, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said Argentina
planned to issue $14 billion in local currency bonds in 2017,
along with $10 billion in foreign currency bonds.
($1 = 15.5300 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Luc Cohen; Editing by David
Gregorio)