BUENOS AIRES, March 16 Argentina refinanced $1.5
billion in expiring treasury letters at nominal annual interest
rates between 2.65 percent and 3.25 percent, the Finance
Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
That accounted for the bulk of the $1.77 billion in treasury
letters that had been scheduled to mature next Monday, the
ministry said, adding that it will cancel the remaining $266
million.
The sale included three separate $500 million notes expiring
in June, September and December. The ministry said it received
orders totaling $3.8 billion.
