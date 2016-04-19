DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Argentina has received more than $60 billion in bids for the country's first sovereign bond offer since its 2002 default, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Tuesday, calling it the most sought-after emerging market debt deal in history. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyamaisu i)
