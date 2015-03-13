BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina said on Friday it will demand that banks operating in the country abide by local law despite a U.S. court ruling the day before that banned Citigroup Inc from processing interest payments by the government on its local law bonds. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector