BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Argentina issued $384.6 million worth of Bonad dollar-linked bonds due in 2017 and to be redeemed in pesos, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

The government also issued 8.3 billion pesos ($879.5 million) in Bonar paper, also due in 2017, the ministry said in a statement, for a combined total of $1.26 billion in new sovereign bonds.

