BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentina sold a total 15.3 billion pesos ($1.02 billion) worth of Bonar 2018 and Bonar 2020 bonds on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The local currency-denominated bond sale is part of the government's drive to drain pesos from the money market in order to fight inflation, which is estimated to be running faster than 30 percent annually. (Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by G Crosse)