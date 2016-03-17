BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentina sold a total 15.3 billion pesos ($1.02 billion) worth of Bonar 2018 and Bonar 2020 bonds on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The local currency-denominated bond sale is part of the government's drive to drain pesos from the money market in order to fight inflation, which is estimated to be running faster than 30 percent annually. (Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.