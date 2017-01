CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens on higher oil, prospects for Keystone XL

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3201, or 75.75 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 18 at C$1.3200 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Jan 24 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of advanced construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. U.S. President Donald Trump intends to sign two executive actions on Tuesday that would advance construction of Keystone XL and Dak