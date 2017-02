BUENOS AIRES Oct 9 Locally traded Argentina sovereign bonds fell an average 1.3 percent on Tuesday, the first day of trading since Chaco province said over the weekend that it would pay some of its dollar-denominated obligations in local pesos.

The national government of Argentina has tried to stem capital flight this year by cracking down on access to U.S. dollars. The new controls have limited the ability of borrowers to repay their dollar-denominated debt in dollars.