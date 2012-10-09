* Province makes dollar-denominated bond payment in pesos
* Argentina restricts dollar access to slow capital flight
* Some analysts downplay risk to debt issued abroad
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 9 Argentine bond prices slid
on the local market on Tuesday, the first day of trading since
the province of Chaco rattled investors by paying some
dollar-denominated debt obligations in local pesos.
The country's left-leaning government has tried to stem
capital flight by tightening access to U.S. dollars in the last
year. The currency controls have limited the ability of
borrowers to repay dollar-denominated debts using greenbacks.
Chaco said last weekend that the Argentine central bank
prevented it from buying dollars on the foreign exchange market
so it was forced to repay creditors about $260,000 in pesos.
This sparked fears that other Argentine borrowers could follow
suit, foisting the weaker local currency on creditors who
contracted to receive payment in dollars.
This is not the first time the rules have been changed for
Argentina's creditors. The country suffered the world's largest
sovereign default in 2002 during a crippling economic crisis and
restructured an estimated $100 billion debt at a huge loss to
bondholders.
The move affected two of Chaco's bonds issued under
Argentine law. The central bank said debtors that must service
dollar bonds issued under foreign legislation would be able to
buy the U.S. currency, but some investors were skeptical.
"The Chaco thing had a big impact on all bonds, especially
those of Buenos Aires province since doubts flared up again
about fulfillment" of its obligations, said Jorge Alberti, a
trader at online brokerage ElAccionista.com.
Analysts at Barclays were more sanguine, although they said
Chaco could be pushed into selective default.
"Our expectation is not a 'pesification' of provincial or
corporate external law bonds and we would not recommend selling
on the back of this news," wrote Barclays analysts Alejandro
Grisanti and Sebastian Vargas.
"We would be buyers of Bodens and Bonars on weakness due to
this particular news as our perception of credit risk has not
changed over the weekend," they added.
Some Argentine sovereign bonds, provincial paper and
corporate debt have been issued under U.S. legislation because
this is a way to give greater security to creditors and lower
borrowing costs.
Among Argentina's provinces, only Chaco, Chubut, Formosa and
Tucuman have outstanding dollar-denominated bonds issued under
local law. They owe about $250 million total on this debt,
according to JPMorgan.
Tuesday's sell-off was led by the country's Discount paper
, which shed 4.5 percent in over-the-counter
trade, according to the bid price. The country's
dollar-denominated Par bonds closed 2.66 percent
lower.
These losses dragged banking shares down on the Buenos Aires
stock exchange since Argentine banks have hefty debt holdings.
Markets were closed in Argentina on Monday for a holiday.
Prices for Buenos Aires province's 2015 dollar bond sank
5.31 percent while its 2018 dollar-denominated
paper ended down 4.58 percent.
The stock exchange sent a note to the central bank
requesting clarification on its policies, citing uncertainty in
the market over whether corporations would be able to buy
foreign currency to service their debt.
Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said it was
still weighing the credit implications of Chaco's move.
"The Province of Chaco is rated at B3 with negative outlook.
Such rating suggests high credit risk," Patricio Esnaola, an
analyst with the sub-sovereign team at Moody's, said in a
statement.
"The operating environment where Argentine sub-sovereigns
operate has substantially deteriorated, weakening their capacity
to serve their obligations in foreign currency."
Argentina's peso currency trades at 4.71 per dollar on the
official foreign exchange market and at 6.18 per
dollar on the black market. The spread between the two
rates began to widen a year ago when the government first
imposed limits on foreign currency purchases.
