By Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina on Friday
demanded banks operating in the country process bond interest
payments despite a U.S. court ruling that prohibited Citigroup
Inc from distributing coupon payments on the country's
local law bonds.
The government of leftist President Cristina Fernandez
warned Citibank Argentina could lose its operating license if it
refused. Wall Street analysts said the U.S. ruling dealt a blow
to Argentina's hopes of issuing new debt, even under local law.
Citigroup is one of several international financial
institutions caught up in Argentina's lengthy legal feud with
bondholders who rejected the country's bond swaps after its 2002
default and who are pressing for full payment.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ruled on Thursday that
letting Citigroup process the payments on so-called
dollar-denominated exchange bonds would violate a requirement
that Argentina treat bondholders equally.
Argentina said Griesa had no right to interfere with bonds
contracted under Argentine law. His orders already caused the
country to default on bonds under foreign law last year.
"It's a shameful abuse of jurisdiction," the economy
ministry said in a statement.
A Citigroup spokesman said the bank would "pursue all legal
measures available to comply both with (Griesa's) decision and
Argentine legislation. Citi will appeal the court's decision."
Lawyers for holdout creditor Aurelius Capital Management
wrote to Griesa on Friday, asking him to reject Citigroup's
request to suspend his order while the bank appeals.
Facing stagnant growth and high debt servicing costs, the
cash-strapped government had hoped to issue dollar-denominated
local law bonds to non-U.S. investors this year.
Argentina tried in February to sell $2 billion of
dollar-denominated bonds through Deutsche Bank AG and
JPMorgan Chase & Co. The issuance was scrapped after
Griesa ordered the banks hand over relevant documents.
Griesa's latest ruling makes a new bond offering even less
likely, determining that local law bonds offered abroad amounted
to foreign debt and were therefore subject to his ruling,
finance experts said.
"Griesa doesn't want Argentina selling bonds to foreigners,"
said Siobhan Morden, emerging market debt strategist at
Jefferies in New York. "So the difficult part is, how do you
sell bonds without international intermediaries?"
Alejo Costa of Buenos Aires-based investment bank Puente
said Argentina would struggle to raise significant amounts of
dollar debt locally.
Battling to shore up foreign reserves, Argentina could
pursue less conventional financing channels including another
currency swap loan with China to avoid an eventual cash crunch.
