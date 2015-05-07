(Corrects first paragraph to read $589.7 million instead of $589.7)

BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentina raised 5.263 billion pesos ($589.7 million) from a sale of local debt on Thursday, the economy ministry said, continuing a drive to drum up cash at home, given its fiscal deficit, upcoming debt payments and difficulty accessing global credit markets.

The ministry said it received bids worth 2.84 times the $3 billion of bonds it offered, prompting it to expand the sale. While it offered notes due in March, May and September next year, it only ended up selling the former two series.

Argentina has been largely cut off from international capital markets since its 2002 debt default.

The country restructured most of its defaulted bonds in 2005 and 2010, but a small group of hedge funds have sued in U.S. courts for 100 cents on the dollar.

Argentina refuses to pay up, but that long-running legal feud is preventing it from selling debt abroad.

The government has been seeking other ways to raise cash given that foreign reserves are now precariously low, debt payments are high this year and Latin America's third largest economy is teetering on the brink of recession.

One alternative has been large sales of local, peso-denominated debt. In April, the country raised 4.713 billion pesos in such an auction. Another is currency-swap agreements with China.

Earlier on Thursday, a source familiar with the legal feud said holdout creditors had two government bank accounts in Belgium frozen in a bid to get the Argentina to resolve the dispute. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Nicolas Misculin and Hugh Bronstein. Editing by Andre Grenon)