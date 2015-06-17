BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentine locally traded bonds opened lower on Wednesday on news that presidential front-runner, Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, had chosen an insider from the current government as his running mate.

Markets had hoped that Scioli would use his choice of a running mate to show a shift away from the interventionist policies of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

Instead, Scioli said late on Tuesday that he chose Fernandez loyalist and legal advisor Carlos Zaninni to run as his vice presidential candidate in the October election.

Argentine over-the-counter discount bonds opened 3 percent lower, according to local market sources.

