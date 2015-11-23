(Updating story throughout with latest bond levels and trader
comments)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - Argentine bond prices were giving
back some earlier gains on Monday as investors took profits
following a widely expected victory for market favorite Mauricio
Macri in the presidential elections over the weekend.
Bonar 2024s were being offered at 103.00 after being bid at
that level earlier today, while dollar discounts were bid at
115.50 after hitting 116.00 earlier in the session.
"As we expected sellers are coming out," said Joaquin
Almeyra, a fixed-income trader at Bulltick. "The market is happy
about a Macri victory but that was already priced in and the
next steps will not be easy."
Argentina debt prices are likely to go through a period of
adjustment over the next few months as holders await new buyers
seeking to benefit from any eventual upside in economic growth
and a resolution with holdouts.
"There are a bunch of investors who have been involved in
Argentina waiting for this and for someone to take them out of
the trade," said Jody LaNasa, managing partner at hedge fund
Serengeti Asset Management
"They are waiting for the next generation to buy and that
probably will take a couple of months."
The relatively restrained rally underscores investors
shifting focus to the challenges faced by the incoming
administration in implementing policy changes and ending the
decade-long battle with holdout investors.
The outcome of the election will not immediately impact the
ratings of a country that still suffers from balance of payment
pressures, a distorted exchange rate, and high inflation, said
Fitch, which still rates Argentina as RD - restricted default.
High fiscal financing needs at a time of dwindling reserves
means the new government will have to quickly regain access to
new financing sources, analysts say.
"We think the government priority is to get foreign exchange
reserves, which requires an agreement with holdouts, which in
turn requires Congress's support," said Fernando Sedano, an
Argentina economist at Morgan Stanley during a conference call
Monday morning.
Robert Tancsa, a fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley,
thought that the US court judge presiding over the case may
grant a stay - and hence some breathing space - if the new
government showed a strong commitment to reaching a negotiated
settlement with the holdouts.
Such a move may free up what is expected to be about US$3bn
in coupon payments set aside for restructured debt holders, said
Tancsa.
Some of those creditors have not been paid since the summer
of 2014 when the US court blocked the country's ability to make
payments unless it made holdouts whole as well.
Commitment from the government may require it to post some
collateral in the form of bonds while negotiations take place,
said Tancsa, who thinks a final settlement may not be finalized
until the second half of 2016.
For now, the market is awaiting the announcement of any new
policy initiatives once Macri takes the reins of power on
December 10.
This is expected to include the elimination of some FX
restriction, a readjustment of economic data to better reflect
reality and a lowering of export taxes to encourage the sale of
soft commodities - a move that could bring in between
US$5bn-US$10bn of export revenues.
"We have less than 20 days before the new government steps
in and that is not enough time to make all these arrangements,"
said Almeyra. "It will be tough."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)