UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES Dec 8 Argentina's incoming Secretary of Finance Luis Caputo met in the United States on Monday with the arbitrator of the South American country's marathon court battle with creditors over defaulted bonds, a spokeswoman for incoming Economy Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said on Tuesday.
Debt mediator Daniel Pollack has been assigned by a U.S. federal judge to help reach a settlement between Argentina and creditors who rejected the terms of the country's 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond restructuring. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February