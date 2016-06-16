BUENOS AIRES, June 16 Argentina on Thursday issued $1.57 billion in dollar-denominated 90-, 167- and 244-day Treasury bonds, known locally as Letes, the Finance Ministry said.

Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off its so-called holdout creditors in April, some 14 years after a sovereign debt default that triggered an exodus of foreign investors and a wave of litigation.

The country issued $599 million in bonds on June 2. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)