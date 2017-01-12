(CORRECTS day of mandate announcement to Wednesday)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (IFR) - Argentina has selected six banks to
act as leads on upcoming US dollar bond sale, the country's
ministry of finance announced on Wednesday.
Santander, BBVA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan
have been mandated on the trade.
The size of the dollar deal is expected to be about US$5bn
given that the government is also exploring other financing
options, the ministry said.
