(CORRECTS day of mandate announcement to Wednesday)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (IFR) - Argentina has selected six banks to act as leads on upcoming US dollar bond sale, the country's ministry of finance announced on Wednesday.

Santander, BBVA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been mandated on the trade.

The size of the dollar deal is expected to be about US$5bn given that the government is also exploring other financing options, the ministry said. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)