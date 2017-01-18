By Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Argentina, expected to price as soon as Thursday: SIZE MATURITY IPTs TBD 5 yr high 5% TBD 10 yr low 7% Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)