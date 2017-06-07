BUENOS AIRES, June 7 Argentina plans to sell
euro bonds later this month, in addition to issuing a peso bond
next week, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.
Caputo said in April Argentina was eying Swiss franc, yen
and euro bond markets to cover remaining financing needs.
"We plan to issue a bond in euros in the near term, probably
at the end of June," Caputo told journalists.
Caputo did not give details on the planned bond issuances.
Argentina has raised around $7.4 billion in international
capital markets this year, most recently with its first Swiss
franc offering in almost two decades.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Diane Craft)