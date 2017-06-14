Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina on Wednesday placed $4.723 billion in peso-denominated bonds due in 2020 paying interest linked to the central bank's policy rate, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The bank on Tuesday left the rate unchanged at 26.25 percent despite data showing slower inflation in May. Policymakers noted that expectations for inflation in 2017 and 2018 remained above target.
The government also issued $1.428 billion in U.S. dollar- denominated treasury notes in tranches of 224, 364 and 532 days.
($1 = 15.88 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.