CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentine over-the-counter bond prices rose up to 2.7 percent on Friday after the Paris club of country creditors offered to open talks with the government over debt left over from the country's 2002 sovereign default.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.