(Adds detail on payment, context on debt market access)

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina raised 5 billion pesos($567.5 million) in an oversubscribed sale of 12-month and 18-month local peso-denominated debt on Friday, the economy ministry said.

The ministry said it received bids valued at a total 7.49 billion pesos. It had sought to raise 3 billion pesos of the "Bonac" (bonds of the national treasury) notes in Friday's auction, though it said earlier in the week the figure could rise according to demand.

The Bonacs come in two series, maturing in March and September 2016, with coupons payable each quarter and tracking the interest rate of the central bank's benchmark three-month notes.

Recent twists in a long-running fight with investors in the U.S. courts over debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002 are making it nearly impossible for the South American country to tap global credit markets. Meanwhile foreign reserves are low, dollars are in short supply and inflation is rampant.

(1 dollar = 8.81 pesos ) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Grant McCool and Gunna Dickson)