BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina raised 5
billion pesos($567.5 million) in an oversubscribed sale of
12-month and 18-month local peso-denominated debt on Friday, the
economy ministry said.
The ministry said it received bids valued at a total 7.49
billion pesos. It had sought to raise 3 billion pesos of the
"Bonac" (bonds of the national treasury) notes in Friday's
auction, though it said earlier in the week the figure could
rise according to demand.
The Bonacs come in two series, maturing in March and
September 2016, with coupons payable each quarter and tracking
the interest rate of the central bank's benchmark three-month
notes.
Recent twists in a long-running fight with investors in the
U.S. courts over debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002 are making
it nearly impossible for the South American country to tap
global credit markets. Meanwhile foreign reserves are low,
dollars are in short supply and inflation is rampant.
(1 dollar = 8.81 pesos )
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Grant McCool and Gunna
Dickson)