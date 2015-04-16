(Adds detail on payment, context on debt market access)
BUENOS AIRES, April 16 Argentina on Thursday
raised 4.713 billion ($531.5 million) pesos in a sale of
12-month and 18-month local, peso-denominated debt, the economy
ministry said.
The ministry said it received bids worth a total 7.018
billion pesos. It had sought to raise up to 5 billion pesos of
the "Bonac" (bonds of the national treasury) notes in the
auction.
The Bonacs come in two series, maturing in March and
September 2016, with coupons payable each quarter and tracking
the interest rate of the central bank's benchmark three-month
notes.
Recent twists in a long-running fight with investors in the
U.S. courts over debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002 are making
it nearly impossible for the South American country to tap
global credit markets. Meanwhile foreign reserves are low,
dollars are in short supply and inflation is rampant.
(1 dollar = 8.8675 pesos )
