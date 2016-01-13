(Adds details on aim of issue, swap offer)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 13 Argentina will next week
sell an additional $1 billion worth of dollar-denominated Bonar
2020 bonds under local law, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said the top-up was to
"continue with the objectives of normalizing the economy
established with the last issue of Bonar 2016 bonds" on Dec. 28.
That issue was to help importers settle their backlog of
payments that had ballooned under the previous government's
capital controls, the government said at the time. It was not
immediately clear if the finances generated from the Jan. 20
sale will also be directed at importers.
Importers last year said they had outstanding payments of
about $8 billion but were unable to purchase the dollars from
the central bank because of a hard currency shortage.
The ministry said it was also offering holders of
dollar-denominated 2017 bonds the opportunity to swap out for
the new 2020 issue.
The Bonar 2020 bond carries an 8 percent annual coupon,
whereas the 2017 note carries a 7 percent coupon.
