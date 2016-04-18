Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina announced a US$10bn-US$15bn multi-tranche bond sale on Monday as it looks to settle claims with holdout investors.
The South American country has set initial price thoughts of 6.75% area on a three-year tranche and 8% area on a 10-year tranche. The issuer is also marketing a five-year at 50bp below the 10-year yield and a 30-year at 85bp over.
Proceeds are going towards paying holdouts who have recently settled with the government.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are coming in as joint bookrunners. Pricing is expected on Tuesday.
Expected ratings are B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting By Paul Kilby, Editing by Helene Durand)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS