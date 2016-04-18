(Adds investor quote)
By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - Argentina got an enthusiastic
welcome back to the club of borrower nations on Monday, amassing
more than US$65bn in orders for its first international bond in
15 years.
A market pariah since defaulting on its debt in 2001, the
country clearly won over investors with an up to US$15bn bond
whose proceeds will help pay its long-complaining creditors.
The surge of demand for the bond, which will price on
Tuesday, allowed Argentina to set pricing guidance close to its
optimistic funding costs for the ground-breaking deal.
"It is fantastic that Argentina is accessing the market,"
said John Baur, a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance. "This is
certainly a very important step in the direction of improving
the future of Argentina economically."
Litigant bondholders who rejected the terms of Argentina's
debt restructuring and filed suit for a better payoff will have
first dibs on the proceeds of the transaction.
New President Mauricio Macri wasted little time after taking
office in December in agreeing terms with most of the holdouts
to help smooth his country's return to the market this week.
The holdouts, led by US hedge funds Elliott Management and
Aurelius Capital, will get about 75% of what they had claimed
under the agreement.
Meanwhile Argentina gets to draw a line under the messy
litigation and re-open the capital taps to help fund his
ambitious overhaul of Latin America's third-largest economy.
"It is one of the few positive reform stories in the
emerging markets space, where you are seeing economic
liberalization," said Baur. "You are not seeing much of that
anywhere else in the world."
The sovereign was able to tighten pricing significantly
across most of the four-tranche bond on the back of strong
demand.
At over US$65bn, the order book is one of the largest ever
seen for an emerging markets bond - even exceeding the US$50bn
book for Brazilian oil firm Petrobras's US$11bn six-tranche deal
in 2013, according to IFR data.
It set guidance of 7.5%-7.625% on the 10-year tranche - the
centerpiece of the offering - in from initial price thoughts of
8% area that were given to investors.
The yield on the 30-year tightened at guidance to 8% from
initial thoughts of 85bp over the 10-year's yield.
At the short end of the curve, guidance on the three-year
was set at 6.25%-6.50% and on the five-year at 6.875%-7.125%.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as
global coordinators on the bond sale, while BBVA, Citigroup and
UBS are joint bookrunners.
