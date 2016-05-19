BUENOS AIRES May 19 Argentina issued on Thursday $443 million in dollar-denominated 90-day and 180-day treasury bonds, known locally as Letes, the Finance Ministry said.

Last month, Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off 'holdout' creditors, 14 years after a massive sovereign debt default that triggered an exit of investors and a wave of litigation.[ nL2N17P0XZ]

