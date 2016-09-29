BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Argentina issued $300
million in dollar-denominated 119-day Treasury bonds, known as
Letes, the Finance Secretary said on Thursday.
It also issued 61.572 billion ARS ($4.01 billion) in
peso-denominated debt due September 2018 and October 2021.
Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off its
so-called holdout creditors in April. On Sept. 15, the country
issued Treasury bonds worth $196 million and 13.4 billion
Argentine pesos ($872.96 million).
($1 = 15.3500 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)