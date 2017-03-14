BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.

The exchange, which will allow smaller investors to buy the country's international bonds, was approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Argentine government said in a statement.

Paper eligible for the exchange will include Argentina's 6.250 percent global bonds due in 2019 and its 7.500 percent bonds due in 2026, the statement said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)