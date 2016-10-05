BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has announced guidance for its benchmark-sized euro bonds maturing in January 2022 and January 2027, according to a lead.
The sovereign is offering the long five-year notes at a yield of 4.375% area. On the long ten-year bonds, it is 5.5% area.
That compares with initial thoughts of 4.5% area and 5.625% area respectively.
The combined order books are in excess of 4bn, with no particular skew.
The Reg S transaction is today's business via BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.
Argentina is rated B3 (stable) by Moody's and B- (stable) by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen