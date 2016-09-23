NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - Argentina is poised to issue its
first euro-denominated bonds in 15 years as the sovereign
continues its rehabilitation in the capital markets.
The country is expected to come with a relatively small
dual-tranche trade that could reach around 1.5bn.
It will be Argentina's third cross-border offering this year
as it tackles hefty funding needs, having already raised
US$19.25bn from its first year in the international debt market
since 2001.
Investors like the government's turnaround story. But with
substantial requirements ahead, the administration of President
Mauricio Macri needs to find alternative funding sources if it
wants to ease supply pressures in its core US dollar market.
"It has become clearer that the pace of fiscal adjustment is
going to be more gradual than originally expected and they will
continue to need funding next year," said Alejo Czerwonko, an
emerging markets economist at UBS Wealth Management.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was quoted this week as
saying that the country would not issue more than US$10bn-$15bn
in international debt next year.
"If they are going to come back next year for another
US$10bn-$15bn, they'll want to start funding in different
places," said a New York-based syndicate manager.
While accounts have been receptive buyers of Argentine
dollar debt amid a global hunt for yield, patience in the dollar
market may wear thin should the government abuse its welcome
there.
Several on the buyside were quick to grumble when the
sovereign returned to the dollar markets in July despite
promises to cap this year's supply at the US$16.5bn it issued in
April to pay holdout creditors and cure its default.
In an effort to widen its funding options, the government
has been working to deepen its own local market. Talk of a
possible renminbi-denominated Panda bond has also been making
the rounds.
NEW INVESTORS
The euro bond market, however, seems like the most natural
choice for a sovereign in search of new investors.
Not only is it one of the few markets that provides
sufficient scale for the size Argentina needs, but the country
should also receive a warm welcome in a market where even EM
credits are trading at razor-thin yields.
The swap back to dollars would be extremely costly for a
country that is still rated just B3/B-/B, but Argentina is
expected to keep the proceeds in euros.
"The cost to swap Argentina risk would be prohibitive, but
they have enough trade flows [with Europe] to justify keeping
euros," said the syndicate manager.
DUAL-TRANCHER
The sovereign is seeking a dual-tranche issue with one
tranche likely to have a short to intermediate tenor and the
other longer-dated. But pricing the bonds will not be
straightforward in view of Argentina's long absence from the
euro market and the limited comps at hand.
"It's a bit of an unknown with pricing," admitted a banker
close to the deal. "We've had lots of conversations with
investors who look at it in different ways."
The most obvious place to start is with some of the
country's legacy debt denominated in euros, namely the discounts
due 2033 and pars due 2038. Those have been trading at around
6.7% and 7%, respectively.
Investors, however, are expected to provide a premium for
bonds with no association to previous defaults, much like they
did with its re-entry into the dollar market in April.
"The market is willing to pay a premium for a cleaner
Argentina bond," said Czerwonko.
There is still quite some distance between where the pars
and discounts are trading and levels on euro-denominated bonds
issued by investment-grade sovereigns from other Latin American
countries.
Colombia, the most recent Latin American sovereign to have
tapped the euro market, has 2026s being quoted at a yield of
just 2.26%.
That spread differential between the two sovereigns in the
dollar market - where Colombia 4.5% 2026s are trading at 3.28%
versus 5.62% on Argentina's 7.5% 2026s - could provide a good
measuring stick in euros, say bankers.
Other market participants, however, feel that the divergent
monetary policies in those markets weakens such arguments.
"The European Central Bank is still buying sovereign bonds
and this impacts the whole euro space, so it is not a good idea
to use the dollar market as a reference point," Czerwonko said.
Syndicate bankers will have to tread carefully, especially
as the sovereign plans to make regular returns to the euro
market.
"They are looking to strategically position themselves for
the next 10 to 15 years in terms of having a fresh liquid euro
curve," said the banker close to the deal.
Investor meetings start on September 26 with an offering
possibly as early as Thursday through leads BBVA, BNP Paribas
and Credit Suisse.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby and Robert Hogg; Editing by Matthew
Davies)