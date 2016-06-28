NEW YORK, June 28 (IFR) - Argentina plans to offer options
to investors to retire GDP warrants - a move that could save the
South American country some US$9.4bn, the Finance Ministry said
on Tuesday.
The structure gives investors the option to sell the
instruments to the government, which in turn also could decide
to offer to buy back the securities.
The European style options, which were issued as part of the
2005 and 2010 exchanges, are expected to be exercisable in
December.
The US dollar warrants issued in 2005 and 2010 can be sold
back at 10.25 and 10.00 respectively, while euro and the peso
denominated instruments have a sell-back price of 10.00.
The government meanwhile has the option to buy back the 2005
US dollar warrants at 12.00 and the other securities at 11.75.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)