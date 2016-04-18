Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's first bond in 15 years have reached US$40bn, with the 10-year note attracting most of the demand, sources familiar with the situation told IFR on Monday.
Investors have concentrated on the 10 and 30-year tranches in the offering, which earlier on Monday morning had received 39% and 29% of the total orders, one of the sources said.
The three and five-year pieces had received 13% and 19%, the same source said.
Argentina announced a US$10bn-$15bn bond, whose proceeds will help pay off the holders of its defaulted bonds who had rejected the payment terms of the country's debt restructuring.
The bond is expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS