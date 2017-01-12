UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Argentina will start a three-day roadshow for a US dollar bond in London on Monday, one of the banks leading the deal told IFR.
The issuer, rated B3/B-, will then meet investors in Boston and Los Angeles on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday.
BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan and Santander have been mandated on the trade.
The size of the deal is expected to be about US$5bn, the ministry said. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.