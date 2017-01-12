NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Argentina will start a three-day roadshow for a US dollar bond in London on Monday, one of the banks leading the deal told IFR.

The issuer, rated B3/B-, will then meet investors in Boston and Los Angeles on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday.

BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan and Santander have been mandated on the trade.

The size of the deal is expected to be about US$5bn, the ministry said. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)