NEW YORK, March 22 (IFR) - Argentina has named JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR on Tuesday.

The precise timing and currency of the bond deal is not yet certain, but it could come to market in early April, the source said.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Natalie Harrison)