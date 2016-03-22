(Adds details on bank lineup)
By Davide Scigliuzzo and Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, March 22 (IFR) - Argentina has hired seven banks
to manage its upcoming international bond sale, its first in
over 15 years, sources familiar with the matter told IFR on
Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander were awarded
the top role of global coordinators for the bond sale, while
BBVA, Citigroup, and UBS will join as bookrunners, one of the
sources said.
All seven banks participated in a US$5bn one-year loan in
January to help the government of newly elected President
Mauricio Macri bolster foreign reserves.
The timing and currency of the bond offering are not yet
certain, but the deal is expected to come to market before an
April 14 deadline set in the agreement between holdouts and the
government.
Expectations of a deal have been building since Argentina
sealed an agreement with major holdout creditors three weeks
ago.
Barring any objections from Congress, the South American
country could try to issue around US$12bn of bonds in April in
an effort to pay litigant investors and service past due
interest on its restructured bonds.
"That's the million dollar question," said Sean Newman, a
senior portfolio manager at Invesco Fixed Income who oversees
emerging market and government bonds.
"Ideally they'd like to get US$15bn," Newman said. "But
while Argentina stands in that bull's eye of having the right
story coming at a better time, it still has significant risks."
Those include a sizeable budget deficit and worries about
inflation, as well as US$11.68bn that the government has said it
still needs to settle all outstanding debt payments.
Citigroup's head of emerging markets Guillermo Mondino wrote
this month that an Argentina bond sale could pay yields of 7.25%
on a five-year, 8.4% on a 10-year and 9.7% on a 30-year.
Newman said yields of around 8% for a 10-year would be
realistic.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Joy Wiltermuth; Writing by
Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran and Paul Kilby)