BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina announced a two-part US dollar bond sale on Thursday, just three months after its historic return to international markets in April.
The sovereign is approaching borrowers with 12 and 20-year bonds, with initial price thoughts respectively set at 6.75% area and 7.25% area.
Proceeds will be used for liability management purposes. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are B3/B-/B. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.