* Boudou was economy minister before vice president

* Investigation cut short his honeymoon in power

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentine investigators raided an apartment owned by Vice President Amado Boudou on Wednesday as part of a court probe into possible influence peddling by the country's second-in-command, a judicial source said.

The investigation centers on whether Boudou helped printing company Ciccone Calcografica get out of bankruptcy in 2010 and later steered a contract to its new owners to print money.

Boudou served as Argentina's economy minister for more than two years before he took office as vice president in December. He has denied any link to the printing company, which now operates under the name Compania de Valores Sudamericana (CVS).

Boudou won President Cristina Fernandez's trust when she nationalized private pensions in 2008 and put them under his watch at state pensions agency ANSES. A 48-year-old bachelor, he has a penchant for Harley Davidson motorcycles and rock music.

But his honeymoon as vice president has been short-lived, overshadowed by media reports linking him to the printing company. The federal judge overseeing the probe told local media recently no proof of wrongdoing had been found thus far.

The same judge, Daniel Rafecas, authorized Wednesday's raid on a luxury apartment owned by Boudou in the fashionable Puerto Madero section of Buenos Aires.

"The raid is being carried out there," a judicial source confirmed on condition of anonymity.

When Fernandez picked Boudou as her running-mate in last year's presidential race, she cited his loyalty - an important concern since an acrimonious split with her former vice president, Julio Cobos, early in her first term. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Eric Beech)