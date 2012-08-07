* Vice president under investigation over ties to company
* Gov't appoints administrator at firm, aims to expropriate
it
* Says money-printing should be controlled by state
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 7 Argentina's government sent
a bill to Congress o n T uesday to expropriate a currency-printing
company whose ties to the country's vice president are under
judicial investigation.
In April, court officials raided an apartment owned by Vice
President Amado Boudou to determine whether he helped printing
company Ciccone Calcografica get out of bankruptcy in 2010 and
later steered a contract to its new owners.
The influence-peddling probe is ongoing and Boudou, a former
economy minister, has not been charged with any crime. He has
denied any link to the printing company, which now operates
under the name Compania de Valores Sudamericana (CVS) and is
controlled by a group called The Old Fund.
The government said in a statement that it had appointed an
administrator to oversee the company and hoped to expropriate it
with congressional approval so the state could regain the
exclusive authority to print Argentina's peso bills.
Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino, who served as finance
secretary when Boudou was economy minister, will lead the
expropriation of the company, along with the head of the state's
currency-printing division, Casa de Moneda.
There is a precedence for the government seizing companies.
In late 2008, President Cristina Fernandez nationalized the
country's private pension funds. Earlier this year, she seized a
controlling stake in top energy company YPF from
Spain's Repsol.
Her allies regained control of Congress in last year's
general election, meaning passage of the bill to take over
Compania de Valores Sudamericana is virtually assured.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing
by Dan Grebler)