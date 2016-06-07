BUENOS AIRES, June 7 Argentina and Brazil have
agreed to extend a bilateral deal on automobile exports for
another year, the Argentine minister of production said on
Tuesday.
The current deal, which expires at the end of the month,
allows each country to export a certain number of vehicles to
the other. Weak demand from Brazil, which is weathering a
recession and is the top buyer of Argentine cars abroad, has
battered vehicle exports.
"It will continue with the same terms, which is very good
for Argentina," minister Francisco Cabrera told journalists.
Argentine auto exports and production for 2016 are expected
to hold steady or drop slightly, the ADEFA association of
Argentine vehicle makers said this year.
Argentina produced 543,467 vehicles in 2015 and reported a
31.3 percent slide in vehicle exports.
Brazil was until recently one the world's five biggest auto
markets and remains a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG, General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Nicolas Misculin; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tom Brown)