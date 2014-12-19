Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund managers, has launched a fund to invest in Argentinean assets, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
The hedge fund firm, which managed more than $34 billion at the end of October, has started to market the fund to external investors. A Brevan Howard spokesman declined to comment on how much the fund aims to raise or who will manage the fund.
Argentinian debt is trading at 86 cents on the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, after the country defaulted on its debt in July following a legal battle with a small group of U.S. junk debt specialists.
Argentina has been battling with hedge funds who are seeking full payment of debts after its $100 billion default in 2002. Other creditors had previously settled for less.
Argentina says it cannot pay the holdouts until the Dec. 31 expiration of a clause that prevents it from paying them on better terms than it pays holders of restructured debt.
LONDON Former British Chancellor George Osborne is to be paid 650,000 pounds a year for working just 48 days a year at asset manager BlackRock , according to parliament's register of members interests.
LONDON Old Mutual is on track to complete its break-up into four parts by the end of 2018, although improvements to IT systems at its UK asset management unit could take longer and cost more than expected, the chief executive said on Thursday.