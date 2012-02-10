* UK willing to talk, but not about "sovereignty"
* Britain, Argentina fought 1982 war over Falklands
* UK envoy doesn't comment on nuclear arms charges
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 10 London's U.N.
ambassador warned Argentina on Friday that Britain would
"robustly" defend the Falkland Islands if necessary, but added
that his country remained open to bilateral talks with Buenos
Aires on any issue except the islands' sovereignty.
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant was speaking to
reporters after Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman met
with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the president of the
U.N. Security Council to ask for help in stopping what he said
was Britain's "militarization of the South Atlantic."
"We are not looking to increase the war of words, but
clearly if there is an attempt to take advantage of the 30th
anniversary of the Falklands war by Argentina, then we will
obviously defend our position and defend it robustly," Lyall
Grant said.
The British envoy's comments came a day after British Prime
Minister David Cameron vowed to defend the islands "properly."
Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war over the Falkland
Islands in 1982 after Argentina invaded the South Atlantic
islands, which the Argentines call Las Malvinas. London has
refused to start talks on sovereignty with Buenos Aires unless
the 3,000 islanders want them.
Tensions have risen before the 30th anniversary of the
Falklands conflict this year. Oil exploration by
British companies off the islands has raised the stakes.
Timerman repeated accusations that surfaced in the British
press about a nuclear submarine being sent to the South
Atlantic. He said that bringing atomic weapons into the region
violated Latin America's treaty banning the presence, pursuit or
use of nuclear weapons.
Britain has signed two protocols to the 1967 treaty,
according to which it vowed to support the maintenance of a
nuclear-weapons-free zone across Latin America.
BRITAIN OPEN TO BILATERAL TALKS
Lyall Grant denied militarizing the region and said Britain
had a "purely defensive military posture" for the islands. He
neither confirmed nor denied reports a nuclear-armed British
submarine is lurking around the Falklands.
"We do not comment on the disposition of nuclear weapons,
submarines, et cetera," he said.
"But it is well known that ... as part of our overall
defensive posture, there are submarines on patrol all around the
world at any time. So it's not a question of anything new in
what he (Timerman) is suggesting," Lyall Grant added.
Timerman said he welcomed Ban's offer to mediate in the
dispute.
"Argentina agrees that the secretary-general should begin
conversations with both countries so that we can sit down at a
table ... to resolve this conflict in a peaceful way," he said.
Security Council action on Argentina's complaint is very
unlikely given Britain's veto on the 15-nation panel.
Lyall Grant said Britain was open to bilateral talks with
Argentina and there was no need for "third-party mediation." He
said it was Buenos Aires, not London, that was preventing talks
aimed at defusing the tensions between the two nations.
"We have always been open to dialogue with Argentina. ... We
had a dialogue with Argentina and they broke it off," he said,
adding that "we are not going to discuss sovereignty."
Lyall Grant said one of the problems in restarting talks
with Buenos Aires was a 1994 amendment to Argentina's
constitution requiring that the government seek sovereignty over
the islands.
"We have made clear that we are not prepared to go into
talks with the precondition that has been set in the Argentine
constitution and discuss sovereignty over the heads of the
people of the Falkland Islands," he said.
Argentina has also condemned British plans to deploy one of
its most advanced destroyers, HMS Dauntless, to the area. It has
also criticized the posting of Prince William, second in line to
the British throne, to the islands as a military
search-and-rescue pilot.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Peter Cooney)