* Argentina marks 1982 invasion of Falkland Islands
* President reiterates demands for sovereignty talks
* Condemns "plundering" of oil and fishing stocks
(Adds violent protest at British Embassy)
By Miguel Lobianco
USHUAIA, Argentina, April 2 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez marked the 30th anniversary of the Falklands
war on Monday with sharp criticism of Britain for maintaining
"colonial enclaves" and a renewed call for sovereignty talks.
Fernandez has intensified pressure on London to negotiate
the sovereignty of the islands in the run-up to the anniversary
of the 10-week war that Britain and Argentina fought over the
remote South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.
Britain says it will agree to talks only if the 3,000
islanders want them - something they show no sign of doing - and
British Prime Minister David Cameron stuck to that position on
Monday.
While trying to build support for Argentina's stance in
Latin America and elsewhere, Fernandez's government has also
sought to disrupt oil exploration in the Falklands with legal
threats and shipping curbs.
Addressing war veterans in the chilly Patagonian city of
Ushuaia, Fernandez said it was "an injustice that in the 21st
century colonial enclaves like the one we've got a few
kilometers away continue to exist."
"We demand too that they stop plundering our environment,
our natural resources - fish and oil," she said, reiterating her
calls for London to agree to sovereignty negotiations.
"We're not demanding anything more than that - dialogue
between both countries to discuss the sovereignty issue,
respecting the interests of the islanders," said Fernandez, a
combative center-leftist who easily won re-election last year.
In the capital Buenos Aires, a protest by leftist groups at
the British Embassy turned violent. Demonstrators hurled petrol
bombs and rocks at police who responded by firing tear gas,
injuring several people, local television said.
The Falklands war began when Argentine troops landed on the
islands on April 2, 1982, and ended 74 days later with their
surrender. The conflict killed about 650 Argentine and 255
British troops.
While the war is widely seen as a mistake by the discredited
military dictatorship ruling at the time, most Argentines think
the islands belong to Argentina and they remain a potent
national symbol in the South American country.
The craggy outline of the islands, which Britain has
controlled since 1833, is a familiar sight on T-shirts and
posters. Newspapers carry a daily weather forecast for the
Malvinas, as the islands are called in Spanish.
In London, Cameron, who has traded cross words with
Fernandez in recent months, said it was up to the islanders to
decide their future.
"Britain remains staunchly committed to upholding the right
of the Falkland Islanders, and of the Falkland Islanders alone,
to determine their own future," he said.
Three decades after the war, pro-British feeling and
suspicion of Argentina is again running high in the Falklands,
which lie nearly 8,000 miles (12,700 km) from London and just a
75-minute flight away from southern Argentina.
Falklands residents say the tough words from Buenos Aires
make them more determined than ever to maintain a status quo
that was vigorously defended in 1982 by then British prime
minister Margaret Thatcher.
Critics of Fernandez say pushing the sovereignty claim gives
her a convenient distraction from economic challenges such as
high inflation and a slowdown after years of brisk growth.
She rejected that on Monday, saying Cameron had far more
reason to use the issue to distract voters from economic
problems at home.
"It's an argument that they can't apply to us," she said.
"It's far more applicable to the United Kingdom."
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in London; Writing by
Helen Popper; Editing by Frances Kerry and Xavier Briand)