BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina posted a primary budget deficit of 671.7 million pesos ($82.5 million) for April, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance, which reflects the government's finances before paying debts, was likely boosted by revenue from this year's harvest of soy, which is subject to high export taxes.

Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2001/02 default and uses the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Maximiliano Rizzi. Editing by Andre Grenon)