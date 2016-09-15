BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Argentina will register a
primary fiscal deficit equivalent to 4.2 percent of gross
domestic product in 2017 according to the budget bill the
government presented to Congress, Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay said on Thursday.
After taking office in December President Mauricio Macri's
government promised to reduce the deficit next year to 3.3
percent of gross domestic product from 4.8 percent in 2016 as
part of a series of free-market reforms meant to attract
investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
