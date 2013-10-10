BUENOS AIRES Oct 10 Argentina's Senate has
given final legislative approval to the government's 2014
spending plan, based on projected economic growth of 6.2 percent
next year, well above the threshold for payment on the country's
growth-linked debt.
The 2014 budget bill passed the upper chamber of Congress
late Wednesday night by a 40 to 27 vote.
The legislature's lower Chamber of Deputies already approved
the measure. The bill becomes law once it is published in the
government's official gazette.
For 2013, gross domestic product in the South American
grains exporting country is expected by the government to expand
5.1 percent.
That follows GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2012 and 8.9
percent in 2011, according to official figures.
Last year growth was hampered by weak global demand, a
drought-hit grain harvest, high inflation and the impact of
currency controls on investment.
Argentina's forecast 2013 growth is set to beat the regional
average. The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are
seen expanding 3 percent this year, as a gloomier global economy
restrains exports and domestic demand, a United Nations body
said in July.
But many analysts are skeptical about the accuracy of
Argentina's official economic data.