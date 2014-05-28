BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
BUENOS AIRES May 28 Argentina's economy ministry said on Wednesday the primary budget surplus jumped more than sevenfold on the year to 3.569 billion pesos ($446 million) in March, as an increase in revenue boosted by high inflation outpaced a rise in spending.
The primary budget balance, which reflects the government's finances before paying debts, rose from a surplus of 438.3 million pesos in March last year.
Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2001/02 default and uses the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors.
($1 = 8.0025 pesos on March 30) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
WASHINGTON, March 14 The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.